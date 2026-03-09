260303-N-IJ992-1077 An MH-60S Seahawk helicopter assigned to Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 28 conducts a training flight with Mount Etna in the background near Naval Air Station Sigonella, Sicily, March 3, 2026. HSC-28 is currently deployed in the U.S. 6th Fleet area of operations, supporting the warfighting effectiveness, lethality and readiness of U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa, while defending U.S., Allied and partner interests in the region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Andy A. Anderson)
|Date Taken:
|03.02.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.12.2026 05:15
|Photo ID:
|9562489
|VIRIN:
|260302-N-IJ992-7376
|Resolution:
|2886x1924
|Size:
|1.29 MB
|Location:
|IT
|Web Views:
|8
|Downloads:
|2
This work, HSC-28 TRAINING FLIGHT [Image 14 of 14], by PO2 Andy Anderson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.