    HSC-28 TRAINING FLIGHT

    HSC-28 TRAINING FLIGHT

    ITALY

    03.02.2026

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Andy Anderson 

    Patrol Squadron 40

    260303-N-IJ992-2896 An MH-60S Seahawk helicopter assigned to Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 28 conducts a training flight near Naval Air Station Sigonella, Sicily, March 3, 2026. HSC-28 is currently deployed in the U.S. 6th Fleet area of operations, supporting the warfighting effectiveness, lethality and readiness of U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa, while defending U.S., Allied and partner interests in the region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Andy A. Anderson)

    Date Taken: 03.02.2026
    Date Posted: 03.12.2026 05:15
    Photo ID: 9562486
    VIRIN: 260303-N-IJ992-2896
    Resolution: 3648x2432
    Size: 2.01 MB
    Location: IT
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, HSC-28 TRAINING FLIGHT [Image 14 of 14], by PO2 Andy Anderson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

