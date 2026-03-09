Fort Jackson Basic Combat Training Red Phase Training Confidence Course

Trainees with the 2nd Battalion, 60th Infantry Regiment navigate an obstacle at the Confidence Course during Red Phase at Fort Jackson, March 10, 2026. The Confidence Course challenges newly-arrived trainees to face their fears and work together as a team to overcome obstacles.
|03.10.2026
|03.11.2026 14:43
|9561329
|260310-A-JU979-8053
|FORT JACKSON, SOUTH CAROLINA, US
