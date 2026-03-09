(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Fort Jackson Basic Combat Training Red Phase Training Confidence Course [Image 22 of 25]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Fort Jackson Basic Combat Training Red Phase Training Confidence Course

    FORT JACKSON, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    03.10.2026

    Photo by Nathan Clinebelle 

    Fort Jackson Public Affairs Office

    Trainees with the 2nd Battalion, 60th Infantry Regiment navigate an obstacle at the Confidence Course during Red Phase at Fort Jackson, March 10, 2026. The Confidence Course challenges newly-arrived trainees to face their fears and work together as a team to overcome obstacles.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.10.2026
    Date Posted: 03.11.2026 14:43
    Photo ID: 9561329
    VIRIN: 260310-A-JU979-8053
    Resolution: 7191x4794
    Size: 8.57 MB
    Location: FORT JACKSON, SOUTH CAROLINA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fort Jackson Basic Combat Training Red Phase Training Confidence Course [Image 25 of 25], by Nathan Clinebelle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Fort Jackson Basic Combat Training Red Phase Training Victory Tower
    Fort Jackson Basic Combat Training Red Phase Training Confidence Course
    Fort Jackson Basic Combat Training Red Phase Training Victory Tower
    Fort Jackson Basic Combat Training Red Phase Training Confidence Course
    Fort Jackson Basic Combat Training Red Phase Training - Fit to Win
    Fort Jackson Basic Combat Training Red Phase Training Victory Tower
    Fort Jackson Basic Combat Training Red Phase Training Victory Tower
    Fort Jackson Basic Combat Training Red Phase Fit to Win Obstacle Course
    Fort Jackson Basic Combat Training Red Phase Training Confidence Course
    Fort Jackson Basic Combat Training Red Phase Training CBRN Chamber
    Fort Jackson Basic Combat Training Red Phase Training CBRN Chamber
    Fort Jackson Basic Combat Training Red Phase Training - Fit to Win Endurance Obstacle Course
    Fort Jackson Basic Combat Training Red Phase Training Victory Tower
    Fort Jackson Basic Combat Training Red Phase Training Victory Tower
    Fort Jackson Basic Combat Training Red Phase Fit to Win Enduranc Obstacle Course
    Fort Jackson Basic Combat Training Red Phase Training Victory Tower
    Fort Jackson Basic Combat Training Red Phase Training Fit to Win Endurance Obstacle Course
    Fort Jackson Basic Combat Training Red Phase Training Confidence Course
    Fort Jackson Basic Combat Training Red Phase Training CBRN Chamber
    Fort Jackson Basic Combat Training Red Phase Training Fit to Win Endurance Obstacle Course
    Fort Jackson Basic Combat Training Red Phase Training Fit to Win Endurance Obstacle Course
    Fort Jackson Basic Combat Training Red Phase Training Confidence Course
    Fort Jackson Basic Combat Training Red Phase Training Victory Tower
    Fort Jackson Basic Combat Training Red Phase Training CBRN Chamber
    Fort Jackson Basic Combat Training Red Phase Training CBRN Chamber

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery