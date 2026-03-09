(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Army Emergency Relief campaign kicks off at USAG Stuttgart

    BOBLINGEN, BADEN-WURTTEMBERG, GERMANY

    03.05.2026

    Photo by Balmina Sehra 

    U.S. Army Garrison Stuttgart

    The 2026 Army Emergency Relief campaign at USAG Stuttgart is officially open!
    USAG Stuttgart Garrison Commander Col. Edward J. Sanford, Command Sgt. Maj. Chris Melendez, Headquarters and Headquarters Company Commander Capt. Boluwatife Obembe, and Director of Emergency Services Ltc. Daniel Jimenez joined Army Community Service to kick off the campaign with celebratory cupcakes at the 554th Military Police Company headquarters on Panzer Kaserne in Boeblingen, Germany on March 6, 2026.
    AER is the U.S. Army's official nonprofit organization dedicated to alleviating financial distress in the force. The annual campaign, which runs through the Army's birthday in June, is an opportunity for Soldiers to learn about the program and how it can help.
    "It's really all about Soldiers helping Soldiers, AER Action Officer Amy Melendez said. "It's a way for them to buy in and believe in it and know that whether it's helping another soldier today or using our resources themselves later they know about AER and are willing to come see us when times get tough."

