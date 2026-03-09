U.S. Air Force medics conduct simulated patient movement operations during Dragon Lift at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, March 10, 2026. Dragon Lift, conducted during Freedom Shield 26, demonstrates the capability of U.S. Forces Korea medical forces to quickly move, treat, and sustain casualties in support of operational readiness on the Korean Peninsula. (U.S. Army photo by Taesung Kim)
|Date Taken:
|12.31.2013
|Date Posted:
|03.10.2026 21:53
|Photo ID:
|9560183
|VIRIN:
|260310-A-HK228-1005
|Resolution:
|4240x2384
|Size:
|1.27 MB
|Location:
|KR
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, US and ROK Servicemembers Conduct Medical Training during Dragon Lift 26 [Image 6 of 6], by PFC Tae Sung Kim, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.