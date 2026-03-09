US and ROK Servicemembers Conduct Medical Training during Dragon Lift 26

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force medics conduct simulated patient movement operations during Dragon Lift at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, March 10, 2026. Dragon Lift, conducted during Freedom Shield 26, demonstrates the capability of U.S. Forces Korea medical forces to quickly move, treat, and sustain casualties in support of operational readiness on the Korean Peninsula. (U.S. Army photo by Taesung Kim)