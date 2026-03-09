(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    US and ROK Servicemembers Conduct Medical Training during Dragon Lift 26 [Image 2 of 6]

    US and ROK Servicemembers Conduct Medical Training during Dragon Lift 26

    SOUTH KOREA

    03.09.2026

    Photo by Pfc. Tae Sung Kim 

    8th Army

    U.S. Air Force Crew Chief stands while medics conduct simulated patient movement operations during Dragon Lift at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, March 10, 2026. Dragon Lift, conducted during Freedom Shield 26, demonstrates the capability of U.S. Forces Korea medical forces to quickly move, treat, and sustain casualties in support of operational readiness on the Korean Peninsula. (U.S. Army photo by Taesung Kim)

    Date Taken: 03.09.2026
    Date Posted: 03.10.2026 21:56
    Photo ID: 9560177
    VIRIN: 260310-A-HK228-1002
    Resolution: 4240x2384
    Size: 857.61 KB
    Location: KR
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, US and ROK Servicemembers Conduct Medical Training during Dragon Lift 26 [Image 6 of 6], by PFC Tae Sung Kim, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Readiness
    Department of War
    Freedom250
    FreedomShield26
    Strength in Alliance
    DragonLift26

