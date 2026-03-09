US and ROK Servicemembers Conduct Medical Training during Dragon Lift 26

U.S. Navy MH-60 lands at Kunsan Air Base during Dragon Lift, Republic of Korea, March 10, 2026. The MH-60 Seahawk supports maritime operations, providing critical capabilities such as anti-submarine warfare, search and rescue, logistics support, and maritime security. As a versatile platform, the MH-60 enhances the United States Navy’s ability to project power, protect sea lanes, and maintain readiness across the maritime domain. (U.S. Army photo by Taesung Kim)
|Date Taken:
|03.09.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.10.2026 22:01
|Photo ID:
|9560176
|VIRIN:
|260310-A-HK228-1001
|Resolution:
|4240x2384
|Size:
|829.74 KB
|Location:
|KR
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
