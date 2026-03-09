Master Chief Petty Officer of the Navy (MCPON) John Perryman Visits Navy Personnel Command

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

260309-N-WU964-1064 MILLINGTON, Tenn. (March 9, 2026) – Master Chief Petty Officer of the Navy (MCPON) John Perryman, right, listens to a brief from Navy Personnel Command (NPC) leadership onboard Naval Support Activity Mid-South in Millington, March 9, 2026. Perryman met with staff and received briefs about NPC supporting warfighting by providing the Navy with the right person in the right place at the right time. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Dallas A. Snider)