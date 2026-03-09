(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    USACE Replaces Critical Sump Pump System at Mount Morris Dam

    MOUNT MORRIS, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES

    03.02.2026

    Photo by Kaylee Wendt 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Buffalo District

    Personnel from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Buffalo District replace a large sump pump system at Mount Morris Dam in Mount Morris on March 2, 2026. The pump system is being replaced as part of ongoing modernization efforts to remove collected water from internal drainage areas within the dam, helping maintain reliable operations and support the structure’s flood risk management mission (U.S. Army Photo by Kaylee Wendt).

    Date Taken: 03.02.2026
    Date Posted: 03.10.2026 09:27
    VIRIN: 260310-A-FB511-1731
    Location: MOUNT MORRIS, NEW YORK, US
    Buffalo District
    Mount Morris Dam
    USACE
    Corps of Engineers
    Mount Morris Dam and Recreation Center

