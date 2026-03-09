USACE Replaces Critical Sump Pump System at Mount Morris Dam

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Personnel from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Buffalo District replace a large sump pump system at Mount Morris Dam in Mount Morris on March 2, 2026. The pump system is being replaced as part of ongoing modernization efforts to remove collected water from internal drainage areas within the dam, helping maintain reliable operations and support the structure’s flood risk management mission (U.S. Army Photo by Kaylee Wendt).