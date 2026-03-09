(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    The FLCSD Navy Cash Team is Money to Start the New Year

    The FLCSD Navy Cash Team is Money to Start the New Year

    NAVAL BASE SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    01.20.2026

    Courtesy Photo

    NAVSUP FLC San Diego

    Naval Supply Systems Command Fleet Logistics Center San Diego Navy Cash team member Mr. Andy Yager conducts Navy Cash 2.0 refresher course for Sailors in January 2026.

    Date Taken: 01.20.2026
