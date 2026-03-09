(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Superintendent visits Nimitz Library at U.S. Naval Academy [Image 4 of 5]

    Superintendent visits Nimitz Library at U.S. Naval Academy

    ANNAPOLIS, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES

    03.10.2026

    Photo by Kenneth D Aston 

    United States Naval Academy

    ANNAPOLIS, Md. (Jan. 13, 2026) Lt. Gen. Michael J. Borgschulte, superintendent of the U.S. Naval Academy, visits Nimitz Library at the United States Naval Academy. As the undergraduate college of our country’s naval service, the Naval Academy prepares young men and women to become professional officers of competence, character and compassion in the U.S. Navy and Marine Corps. (U.S. Navy photo by Mr. Kenneth D. Aston Jr.)

    Date Taken: 03.10.2026
    Date Posted: 03.10.2026 09:18
    Photo ID: 9558446
    VIRIN: 260114-N-ID676-1096
    Resolution: 1600x908
    Size: 499.31 KB
    Location: ANNAPOLIS, MARYLAND, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Superintendent visits Nimitz Library at U.S. Naval Academy [Image 5 of 5], by Kenneth D Aston, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

