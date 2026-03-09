ANNAPOLIS, Md. (Jan. 13, 2026) Lt. Gen. Michael J. Borgschulte, superintendent of the U.S. Naval Academy, visits Nimitz Library at the United States Naval Academy. As the undergraduate college of our country’s naval service, the Naval Academy prepares young men and women to become professional officers of competence, character and compassion in the U.S. Navy and Marine Corps. (U.S. Navy photo by Mr. Kenneth D. Aston Jr.)
|Date Taken:
|01.14.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.10.2026 09:18
|Photo ID:
|9558444
|VIRIN:
|260114-N-ID676-1092
|Resolution:
|1600x1067
|Size:
|690.79 KB
|Location:
|ANNAPOLIS, MARYLAND, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Superintendent visits Nimitz Library at U.S. Naval Academy [Image 5 of 5], by Kenneth D Aston, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.