Superintendent visits Nimitz Library at U.S. Naval Academy

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (Jan. 13, 2026) Lt. Gen. Michael J. Borgschulte, superintendent of the U.S. Naval Academy, visits Nimitz Library at the United States Naval Academy. As the undergraduate college of our country’s naval service, the Naval Academy prepares young men and women to become professional officers of competence, character and compassion in the U.S. Navy and Marine Corps. (U.S. Navy photo by Mr. Kenneth D. Aston Jr.)