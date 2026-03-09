New Flooring, Washing Machines at NSF Dahlgren Barracks

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Residents at Naval Support Facility (NSF) Dahlgren barracks marked an improvement in their quality of life with upgraded flooring and laundry facilities. Although these enhancements represent only a portion of a broader $2 million renovation effort, they are already having a meaningful and positive impact on those who call the barracks home. Charlene Johnson, unaccompanied housing manager, has been instrumental in ensuring that every student feels supported and that their essential needs are met, allowing them to stay focused on their training and preparing for future service in the Fleet. “I just try to create a good atmosphere for their quality of life,” she said. The new washers replace units that had been in use for more than 15 years, marking a highly-valued improvement (U.S. Navy photo by CS2 Carly McGuffey).