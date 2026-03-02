53rd Troop Command Best Warrior Competition 2026

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Soldiers with the 53rd Troop Command, New York Army National Guard, celebrate each other’s performance during the division’s Best Warrior Competition at Camp Smith Training Site, Cortlandt Manor, N.Y., Feb. 27, 2026. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class Sebastian Rothwyn)