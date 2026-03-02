53rd Troop Command Best Warrior Competition 2026

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Spc. Trevor Lock and Sgt. Derek Tucker, military police with the 105th Military Police Company, 102nd Military Police Battalion, 153rd Troop Command Brigade, New York Army National Guard, receive Army Commendation Medals for winning the 53rd Troop Command’s Best Warrior Competition 2026 at Camp Smith Training Site, Cortlandt Manor, N.Y., Feb. 27, 2026. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class Sebastian Rothwyn)