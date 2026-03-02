(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    53rd Troop Command Best Warrior Competition 2026 [Image 122 of 124]

    53rd Troop Command Best Warrior Competition 2026

    CORTLANDT MANOR, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES

    02.27.2026

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Sebastian Rothwyn 

    53rd Troop Command

    U.S. Army Sgt. Derek Tucker, a military police officer with the 105th Military Police Company, 102nd Military Police Battalion, 153rd Troop Command Brigade, New York Army National Guard, receives an Army Commendation Medal for winning the noncommissioned officer category during the 53rd Troop Command’s Best Warrior Competition 2026 at Camp Smith Training Site, Cortlandt Manor, N.Y., Feb. 27, 2026. Col. Matthew Kilgore, chief of staff of the 53rd, presented Tucker with the award. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class Sebastian Rothwyn)

    Date Taken: 02.27.2026
    Date Posted: 03.08.2026 23:39
    VIRIN: 260227-Z-RV314-3204
    Location: CORTLANDT MANOR, NEW YORK, US
    This work, 53rd Troop Command Best Warrior Competition 2026 [Image 124 of 124], by SFC Sebastian Rothwyn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Best Warrior
    NYNG
    53rd Troop Command
    Mission First
    Best Warrior Competition

