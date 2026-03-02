53rd Troop Command Best Warrior Competition 2026

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Spc. Trevor Lock, a military police officer with the 105th Military Police Company, 102nd Military Police Battalion, 153rd Troop Command Brigade, New York Army National Guard, receives an Army Commendation Medal for winning the junior enlisted category during the 53rd Troop Command’s Best Warrior Competition 2026 at Camp Smith Training Site, Cortlandt Manor, N.Y., Feb. 27, 2026. Col. Matthew Kilgore, chief of staff of the 53rd, presented Lock with the award. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class Sebastian Rothwyn)