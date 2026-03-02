53rd Troop Command Best Warrior Competition 2026

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Spc. Jamal Richmond, an information technology specialist with Bravo Company “Bravehearts”, 101st Expeditionary Signal Battalion, 369th Division Sustainment Brigade, New York Army National Guard, receives an Army Achievement Medal for being runner-up in the junior enlisted category during the 53rd Troop Command’s Best Warrior Competition 2026 at Camp Smith Training Site, Cortlandt Manor, N.Y., Feb. 27, 2026. Col. Matthew Kilgore, chief of staff of the 53rd, presented Richmond with the award. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class Sebastian Rothwyn)