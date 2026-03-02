53rd Troop Command Best Warrior Competition 2026

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Sgt. Derek Tucker, a military police officer with the 105th Military Police Company, 102nd Military Police Battalion, 153rd Troop Command Brigade, New York Army National Guard, receives an award for winning the noncommissioned officer category during the 53rd Troop Command’s Best Warrior Competition 2026 at Camp Smith Training Site, Cortlandt Manor, N.Y., Feb. 27, 2026. Col. Matthew Kilgore, chief of staff of the 53rd, presented Tucker with the award, and he posed with Command Sgt. Maj. Anthony Giamberdino, senior enlisted leader of the 53rd, and Command Sgt. Maj. Morgan Cady, senior enlisted leader of the 153rd. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class Sebastian Rothwyn)