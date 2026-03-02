53rd Troop Command Best Warrior Competition 2026

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Sgt. Ryan Yoon with the 369th Division Sustainment Brigade, New York Army National Guard, receives an award for his performance during the 53rd Troop Command’s Best Warrior Competition 2026 at Camp Smith Training Site, Cortlandt Manor, N.Y., Feb. 27, 2026. Col. Matthew Kilgore, chief of staff of the 53rd, presented Yoon with the award. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class Sebastian Rothwyn)