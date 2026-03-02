53rd Troop Command Best Warrior Competition 2026

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Sgt. Romario Powell, a financial management technician with the 27th Finance Battalion, 369th Division Sustainment Brigade, New York Army National Guard, receives an award for his performance during the 53rd Troop Command’s Best Warrior Competition 2026 at Camp Smith Training Site, Cortlandt Manor, N.Y., Feb. 27, 2026. Command Sgt. Maj. Anthony Giamberdino, senior enlisted leader of the 53rd, congratulated Powell. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class Sebastian Rothwyn)