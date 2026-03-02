53rd Troop Command Best Warrior Competition 2026

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Spc. Matthews Nieves, a financial management technician with the 14th Finance Company, 27th Finance Battalion, 369th Division Sustainment Brigade, New York Army National Guard, receives an award for his performance during the 53rd Troop Command’s Best Warrior Competition 2026 at Camp Smith Training Site, Cortlandt Manor, N.Y., Feb. 27, 2026. Command Sgt. Maj. Leylan Jones, New York Army National Guard command sergeant major, congratulated Nieves. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class Sebastian Rothwyn)