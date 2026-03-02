Maj. Gen. Henry "Hank" Harder Jr. Official Portrait

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Henry Harder Jr., the Adjutant General of the Vermont National Guard, poses for an official photo at the Vermont Air National Guard base, South Burlington, VT, Mar. 8, 2026. Harder was elected by Vermont legislature to command Vermont's Army and Air National Guard. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman 1st Class Raymond LaChance)