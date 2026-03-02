(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Maj. Gen. Henry "Hank" Harder Jr. Official Portrait

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Maj. Gen. Henry &quot;Hank&quot; Harder Jr. Official Portrait

    VERMONT, UNITED STATES

    03.04.2026

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Raymond LaChance 

    158th Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Henry Harder Jr., the Adjutant General of the Vermont National Guard, poses for an official photo at the Vermont Air National Guard base, South Burlington, VT, Mar. 8, 2026. Harder was elected by Vermont legislature to command Vermont's Army and Air National Guard. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman 1st Class Raymond LaChance)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.04.2026
    Date Posted: 03.08.2026 08:23
    Photo ID: 9554929
    VIRIN: 260304-Z-CB896-6721
    Resolution: 1920x2400
    Size: 1.07 MB
    Location: VERMONT, US
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Maj. Gen. Henry "Hank" Harder Jr. Official Portrait, by A1C Raymond LaChance, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Major General
    official Portrait
    Air Force
    Air National Guard
    Adjutant General

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery