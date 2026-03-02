(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Army Sgt. Declan J. Coady honored in dignified transfer March 7 [Image 6 of 6]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Army Sgt. Declan J. Coady honored in dignified transfer March 7

    DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES

    03.07.2026

    Photo by Jason Minto  

    Air Force Mortuary Affairs Operations

    A U.S. Army carry team transfers the remains of Army Sgt. Declan J. Coady of West Des Moines, Iowa, March 7, 2026, at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware. Coady was assigned to the 103rd Sustainment Command, Des Moines, Iowa. (U.S. Air Force photo/Jason Minto)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.07.2026
    Date Posted: 03.07.2026 17:24
    Photo ID: 9554730
    VIRIN: 260307-F-UK538-6026
    Resolution: 6967x4645
    Size: 7.37 MB
    Location: DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DELAWARE, US
    Web Views: 12
    Downloads: 3

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Army Sgt. Declan J. Coady honored in dignified transfer March 7 [Image 6 of 6], by Jason Minto, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Army Maj. Jeffery R. O’Brien honored in dignified transfer March 7
    Army Capt. Cody A. Khork honored in dignified transfer March 7
    Army Chief Warrant Officer 3 Robert M. Marzan honored in dignified transfer March 7
    Army Sgt. 1st Class Nicole M. Amor honored in dignified transfer March 7
    Army Sgt. 1st Class Noah L. Tietjens honored in dignified transfer March 7
    Army Sgt. Declan J. Coady honored in dignified transfer March 7

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    dignified transfer
    AFMAO
    Air Force Mortuary Affairs Operations
    AFMAO; dignified transfer
    AFMAO dignified transfer photo
    AFMAO featured photo

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery