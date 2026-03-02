A U.S. Army carry team transfers the remains of Army Sgt. 1st Class Noah L. Tietjens of Bellevue, Neb., March 7, 2026, at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware. Tietjens was assigned to the 103rd Sustainment Command, Des Moines, Iowa. (U.S. Air Force photo/Jason Minto)
|Date Taken:
|03.07.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.07.2026 17:24
|Photo ID:
|9554729
|VIRIN:
|260307-F-UK538-5026
|Resolution:
|6746x4497
|Size:
|6.75 MB
|Location:
|DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DELAWARE, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|2
This work, Army Sgt. 1st Class Noah L. Tietjens honored in dignified transfer March 7 [Image 6 of 6], by Jason Minto, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.