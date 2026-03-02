Army Sgt. 1st Class Nicole M. Amor honored in dignified transfer March 7

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Army carry team transfers the remains of Army Sgt. 1st Class Nicole M. Amor of White Bear Lake, Minn., March 7, 2026, at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware. Amor was assigned to the 103rd Sustainment Command, Des Moines, Iowa. (U.S. Air Force photo/Jason Minto)