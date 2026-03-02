(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Army Chief Warrant Officer 3 Robert M. Marzan honored in dignified transfer March 7 [Image 3 of 6]

    Army Chief Warrant Officer 3 Robert M. Marzan honored in dignified transfer March 7

    DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES

    03.07.2026

    Photo by Jason Minto  

    Air Force Mortuary Affairs Operations

    A U.S. Army carry team transfers the remains of Army Chief Warrant Officer 3 Robert M. Marzan of Sacramento, Calif., March 7, 2026, at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware. Marzan was assigned to the 103rd Sustainment Command, Des Moines, Iowa. (U.S. Air Force photo/Jason Minto)

    Date Taken: 03.07.2026
    Date Posted: 03.07.2026 17:24
    VIRIN: 260307-F-UK538-3027
    Location: DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DELAWARE, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Army Chief Warrant Officer 3 Robert M. Marzan honored in dignified transfer March 7 [Image 6 of 6], by Jason Minto, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

