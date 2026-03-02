Army Chief Warrant Officer 3 Robert M. Marzan honored in dignified transfer March 7

A U.S. Army carry team transfers the remains of Army Chief Warrant Officer 3 Robert M. Marzan of Sacramento, Calif., March 7, 2026, at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware. Marzan was assigned to the 103rd Sustainment Command, Des Moines, Iowa. (U.S. Air Force photo/Jason Minto)
