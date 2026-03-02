(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Army Capt. Cody A. Khork honored in dignified transfer March 7 [Image 2 of 6]

    Army Capt. Cody A. Khork honored in dignified transfer March 7

    DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES

    03.07.2026

    Photo by Jason Minto  

    Air Force Mortuary Affairs Operations

    A U.S. Army carry team transfers the remains of Army Capt. Cody A. Khork of Winter Haven, Fla., March 7, 2026, at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware. Khork was assigned to the 103rd Sustainment Command, Des Moines, Iowa. (U.S. Air Force photo/Jason Minto)

    Date Taken: 03.07.2026
    Date Posted: 03.07.2026 17:24
    Photo ID: 9554726
    VIRIN: 260307-F-UK538-2020
    Resolution: 5747x3831
    Size: 5.27 MB
    Location: DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DELAWARE, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Army Capt. Cody A. Khork honored in dignified transfer March 7 [Image 6 of 6], by Jason Minto, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

