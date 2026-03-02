Army Capt. Cody A. Khork honored in dignified transfer March 7

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Army carry team transfers the remains of Army Capt. Cody A. Khork of Winter Haven, Fla., March 7, 2026, at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware. Khork was assigned to the 103rd Sustainment Command, Des Moines, Iowa. (U.S. Air Force photo/Jason Minto)