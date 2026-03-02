Army Maj. Jeffery R. O’Brien honored in dignified transfer March 7

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Army carry team transfers the remains of Army Maj. Jeffery R. O’Brien of Indianola, Iowa, March 7, 2026, at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware. O’Brien was assigned to the 103rd Sustainment Command, Des Moines, Iowa. (U.S. Air Force photo/Jason Minto)