Army Maj. Jeffery R. O’Brien honored in dignified transfer March 7

A U.S. Army carry team transfers the remains of Army Maj. Jeffery R. O’Brien of Indianola, Iowa, March 7, 2026, at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware. O’Brien was assigned to the 103rd Sustainment Command, Des Moines, Iowa. (U.S. Air Force photo/Jason Minto)
|03.07.2026
|03.07.2026 17:24
|9554725
|260307-F-UK538-1026
|7490x4993
|9.02 MB
|DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DELAWARE, US
|19
|3
