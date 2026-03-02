Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Third and Fourth Quarter Award Winners pose for a group photo with U.S. Air Force Col. Jeffrey Smith, 932nd Airlift Wing Commander, and U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Andrea Young, 932nd Airlift Wing command chief, during the Quarterly Awards Lunch March 7, 2026 on Scott Air Force Base, Illinois. Award winners are recognized for their dedication and notable accomplishments during a given quarter of the calendar year. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Kari Siltz)