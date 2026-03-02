(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Third and Fourth Quarter Award Winners

    SCOTT AIR FORCE BASE, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES

    03.07.2026

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Kari Siltz 

    932nd Airlift Wing

    Third and Fourth Quarter Award Winners pose for a group photo with U.S. Air Force Col. Jeffrey Smith, 932nd Airlift Wing Commander, and U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Andrea Young, 932nd Airlift Wing command chief, during the Quarterly Awards Lunch March 7, 2026 on Scott Air Force Base, Illinois. Award winners are recognized for their dedication and notable accomplishments during a given quarter of the calendar year. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Kari Siltz)

    Date Taken: 03.07.2026
    Date Posted: 03.07.2026 15:34
    VIRIN: 260307-F-FK467-2013
    Location: SCOTT AIR FORCE BASE, ILLINOIS, US
    Citizen Airmen
    932nd Airlift Wing
    quarterly award winners
    932 AW

