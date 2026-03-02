(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    NCNG 1-252nd Armor Regiment Transitions to the 1-119th Infantry Regiment

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    NCNG 1-252nd Armor Regiment Transitions to the 1-119th Infantry Regiment

    NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    02.22.2026

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Hannah Tarkelly 

    449th Combat Aviation Brigade

    The North Carolina National Guard 1st-252nd Armor Regiment conducted a reflagging ceremony to mark their formal transition to the 1st -119th Infantry Regiment at the Terry Sanford High School in Fayetteville, N.C., Feb. 22nd, 2026. To commemorate this historical transition, N.C. National Guardsmen cased the colors of the 252 Armor Regiment and stood proudly with their new colors of the 119th Infantry Regiment. (U.S. Army Photo by Staff Sgt. Hannah Tarkelly).

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.22.2026
    Date Posted: 03.07.2026 15:24
    Photo ID: 9554607
    VIRIN: 260222-Z-AI968-1018
    Resolution: 6490x4201
    Size: 2.57 MB
    Location: NORTH CAROLINA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NCNG 1-252nd Armor Regiment Transitions to the 1-119th Infantry Regiment, by SSG Hannah Tarkelly, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Reflagging Ceremony
    1-252 Armor Regiment
    1-119th
    Army National Guard

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery