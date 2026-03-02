NCNG 1-252nd Armor Regiment Transitions to the 1-119th Infantry Regiment

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

The North Carolina National Guard 1st-252nd Armor Regiment conducted a reflagging ceremony to mark their formal transition to the 1st -119th Infantry Regiment at the Terry Sanford High School in Fayetteville, N.C., Feb. 22nd, 2026. To commemorate this historical transition, N.C. National Guardsmen cased the colors of the 252 Armor Regiment and stood proudly with their new colors of the 119th Infantry Regiment. (U.S. Army Photo by Staff Sgt. Hannah Tarkelly).