1AD hosts closing ceremony for Torch Week 2026

Soldiers who won the combative tournaments in their respective weight classes receive recognition during the Torch Week awards ceremony on March 6, 2026, at the division field on Fort Bliss, Texas. Torch Week is an annual event held by the 1st Armored Division to honor Operation Torch, the first large-scale operation the organization was a part of. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Katy O'Brien, 24th TPASE)