    1AD hosts closing ceremony for Torch Week 2026 [Image 1 of 8]

    1AD hosts closing ceremony for Torch Week 2026

    FORT BLISS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    03.06.2026

    Photo by Sgt. Katy OBrien 

    1st Armored Division

    A Soldier assigned to 1st Brigade Combat Team, 1st Armored Division, vaults over a wall during the commander’s cup competition March 6, 2026, at the division field on Fort Bliss, Texas. The 1st Brigade Combat Team completed the Commander's Cup course within 19 minutes. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Katy O'Brien, 24th TPASE)

    Date Taken: 03.06.2026
    Date Posted: 03.06.2026 17:18
    Photo ID: 9553562
    VIRIN: 260306-A-NE363-1120
    Resolution: 4998x3295
    Size: 2.91 MB
    Location: FORT BLISS, TEXAS, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 1AD hosts closing ceremony for Torch Week 2026 [Image 8 of 8], by SGT Katy OBrien, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Iron Soldiers
    Operation Torch
    24TPASE
    Fort Bliss
    1st Armored Division
    TorchWeek2026

