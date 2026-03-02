1AD hosts closing ceremony for Torch Week 2026

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A Soldier assigned to 1st Brigade Combat Team, 1st Armored Division, vaults over a wall during the commander’s cup competition March 6, 2026, at the division field on Fort Bliss, Texas. The 1st Brigade Combat Team completed the Commander's Cup course within 19 minutes. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Katy O'Brien, 24th TPASE)