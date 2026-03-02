Boxing Torch Week 2026

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Army Soldier with the First Armored Division prepares for the next round of a boxing exhibition March 5, 2026, during Torch Week 2026 at Fort Bliss, Texas. Torch Week celebrates the history and enduring legacy of the 1st Armored Division’s Iron Soldiers. (U.S. Army photo by SPC Anthony Opromolla)