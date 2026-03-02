(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Boxing Torch Week 2026

    Boxing Torch Week 2026

    FORT BLISS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    03.05.2026

    Photo by Spc. Anthony Opromolla 

    1st Armored Division

    A U.S. Army Soldier with the First Armored Division prepares for the next round of a boxing exhibition March 5, 2026, during Torch Week 2026 at Fort Bliss, Texas. Torch Week celebrates the history and enduring legacy of the 1st Armored Division’s Iron Soldiers. (U.S. Army photo by SPC Anthony Opromolla)

    Date Taken: 03.05.2026
    Date Posted: 03.06.2026 17:04
    Photo ID: 9553561
    VIRIN: 260305-A-XE136-1845
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 2.64 MB
    Location: FORT BLISS, TEXAS, US
    This work, Boxing Torch Week 2026, by SPC Anthony Opromolla, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    1st Armored Division, Iron Soldiers, TorchWeek2026, Operation Torch, 24TPASE, Fort Bliss

