    February 2026 construction operations for fiscal year 2024-funded $55.75 million Collective Training Officers Quarters Project at Fort McCoy

    February 2026 construction operations for fiscal year 2024-funded $55.75 million Collective Training Officers Quarters Project at Fort McCoy

    FORT MCCOY, WISCONSIN, UNITED STATES

    02.26.2026

    Photo by Scott Sturkol                                                                                                              

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    The construction area for the fiscal year 2024-funded $55.75 million Collective Training Officers Quarters Project is shown Feb. 26, 2026, at sunset at Fort McCoy, Wis. The project description states the plan is to build the two buildings based on the standard layout depicted in the Operational Readiness Training Complex. The project calls for the construction of two new 48,000-square-foot, four-story Collective Training Officers Quarters buildings. The contract duration is scheduled for completion in 1,260 calendar days. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol/Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office)

    Date Taken: 02.26.2026
    Date Posted: 03.06.2026 17:14
    Photo ID: 9553558
    VIRIN: 260226-A-OK556-4554
    Resolution: 3837x2302
    Size: 1.52 MB
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WISCONSIN, US
    This work, February 2026 construction operations for fiscal year 2024-funded $55.75 million Collective Training Officers Quarters Project at Fort McCoy [Image 15 of 15], by Scott Sturkol, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Photo Story: February 2026 construction operations for fiscal year 2024-funded $55.75 million Collective Training Officers Quarters Project at Fort McCoy, Part 4

