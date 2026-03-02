CORE26 | Norwegian Airmen, U.S. Marines Partner for Arctic Logistics Training

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marines with Marine Aerial Refueler Transport Squadron (VMGR) 252 and Marine Wing Support Squadron (MWSS) 273 load a Tactical Air-Ground Refueling System at Rygge Air Base, Norway, March 5, 2026. The Marines loaded the TAGRS into a KC-130J Super Hercules aircraft during training for exercise Cold Response 26. A key component of NATO's enhanced vigilance activity Arctic Sentry, exercise Cold Response 26 is a Norwegian-led winter military exercise designed to enhance collective defense capabilities and ensure U.S. readiness to rapidly deploy and seamlessly operate alongside NATO Allies in challenging arctic conditions. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Mya Seymour)