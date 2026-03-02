(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    CORE26 | Norwegian Airmen, U.S. Marines Partner for Arctic Logistics Training [Image 5 of 12]

    CORE26 | Norwegian Airmen, U.S. Marines Partner for Arctic Logistics Training

    NORWAY

    03.05.2026

    Photo by Cpl. Mya Seymour 

    2nd Marine Aircraft Wing   

    U.S. Marines with Marine Aerial Refueler Transport Squadron (VMGR) 252 and Marine Wing Support Squadron (MWSS) 273 load a Tactical Air-Ground Refueling System at Rygge Air Base, Norway, March 5, 2026. The Marines loaded the TAGRS into a KC-130J Super Hercules aircraft during training for exercise Cold Response 26. A key component of NATO's enhanced vigilance activity Arctic Sentry, exercise Cold Response 26 is a Norwegian-led winter military exercise designed to enhance collective defense capabilities and ensure U.S. readiness to rapidly deploy and seamlessly operate alongside NATO Allies in challenging arctic conditions. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Mya Seymour)

    Date Taken: 03.05.2026
    Date Posted: 03.06.2026 15:31
    Photo ID: 9553291
    VIRIN: 260305-M-WS036-5070
    Resolution: 6181x4121
    Size: 2.89 MB
    Location: NO
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    This work, CORE26 | Norwegian Airmen, U.S. Marines Partner for Arctic Logistics Training [Image 12 of 12], by Cpl Mya Seymour, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Cold Response
    Arctic Sentry
    USMCNews
    NATO
    2nd MAW
    CORE26

