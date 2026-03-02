USS Dewey Participates in Maritime Cooperative Activity 26-2.2

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Navy Lt. Cmdr. Chris Sala, air operations officer for Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, conducts a subject matter expert exchange with the Philippines coast guardsmen in the helicopter hangar aboard Arleigh Burke-class missile-guided destroyer USS Dewey (DDG 105) as part of the multilateral Maritime Cooperative Activity (MCA) alongside Japan and the Philippines while moored in Subic Bay, Philippines, Feb. 21, 2026. The U.S Navy routinely operates with the Armed Forces of the Philippines and partners and allies through MCAs to continually develop, exercise and enhance multi-domain tactical interoperability to uphold peace and security in the region. Dewey is forward-deployed and assigned to DESRON 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Oscar Diaz)