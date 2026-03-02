(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    USS Dewey Participates in Maritime Cooperative Activity 26-2.2 [Image 3 of 5]

    USS Dewey Participates in Maritime Cooperative Activity 26-2.2

    SUBIC BAY, PHILIPPINES

    02.20.2026

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Oscar Diaz 

    Commander, Destroyer Squadron 15

    U.S. Navy Seaman Christopher Jackson, a master helmsman aboard Arleigh Burke-class missile-guided destroyer USS Dewey (DDG 105), right, conducts a subject matter expert exchange with the Philippines coast guardsmen on Dewey’s bridge as part of the multilateral Maritime Cooperative Activity (MCA) alongside Japan and the Philippines while moored in Subic Bay, Philippines, Feb. 21, 2026. The U.S Navy routinely operates with the Armed Forces of the Philippines and partners and allies through MCAs to continually develop, exercise and enhance multi-domain tactical interoperability to uphold peace and security in the region. Dewey is forward-deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Oscar Diaz)

    Date Taken: 02.20.2026
    Date Posted: 03.05.2026 23:50
    Photo ID: 9552010
    VIRIN: 260221-N-JJ672-2013
    Resolution: 3934x2470
    Size: 1.94 MB
    Location: SUBIC BAY, PH
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Dewey Participates in Maritime Cooperative Activity 26-2.2 [Image 5 of 5], by PO2 Oscar Diaz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

