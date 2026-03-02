Oregon National Guard 2026 Joint Senior Leadership Workshop

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Brig. Gen. Alan R. Gronewold, Adjutant General of the Oregon National Guard (right), addresses those attending the Joint Senior Leadership Workshop held at Camp Withycombe, in Happy Valley, Oregon, on Feb. 27, 2026. Gronewold opened the workshop, describing both the Oregon National Guard's current mission, role, and responsibilities and the key changes over the coming year. (Oregon National Guard photo by John Hughel)