Brig. Gen. Alan R. Gronewold, Adjutant General of the Oregon National Guard, addresses those attending the Joint Senior Leadership Workshop held at Camp Withycombe, in Happy Valley, Oregon, on Feb. 27, 2026. Gronewold opened the workshop, describing both the Oregon National Guard's current mission, role, and responsibilities and the key changes over the coming year. (Oregon National Guard photo by John Hughel)
|Date Taken:
|02.27.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.05.2026 20:52
|Photo ID:
|9551887
|VIRIN:
|260227-Z-CH590-1013
|Resolution:
|6192x4128
|Size:
|5.77 MB
|Location:
|HAPPY VALLEY, OREGON, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Oregon National Guard 2026 Joint Senior Leadership Workshop [Image 14 of 14], by John Hughel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Oregon National Guard Joint Senior Leadership Workshop emphasizes organizational goals for 2026
