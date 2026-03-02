Oregon National Guard 2026 Joint Senior Leadership Workshop

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Dr. Leslie B. Hammer from Oregon Health Sciences University addresses attendees at the Joint Senior Leadership Workshop held at Camp Withycombe in Happy Valley, Oregon, on Feb. 27, 2026. Hammer serves as Associate Director of Applied Research and a Professor at the Oregon Institute of Occupational Health Sciences and has described some of the new programs developed in cooperation with the Oregon National Guard. (Oregon National Guard photo by John Hughel)