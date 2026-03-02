Oregon National Guard 2026 Joint Senior Leadership Workshop

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Sean McCormick speaks during the Oregon National Guard Joint Senior Leaders Workshop held at Camp Withycombe, at Happy Valley, Oregon, on Feb. 27, 2026. McCormick serves as the Chief of State Affairs at the Oregon Military Department in his role, conducting supervisory oversight of the state division offices within the OMD, including the Adjutant General’s Comptroller, Installations, Information Technology, Personnel, Oregon’s Youth Challenge Program, STARBASE Sites, and the Wing State Programs at Oregon’s airbases in Portland and Klamath Falls. (Oregon National Guard photo by John Hughel)