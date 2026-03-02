Oregon National Guard 2026 Joint Senior Leadership Workshop

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Oregon Air National Guard Brig. Gen. David N. Unruh, Air Component Commander for the Oregon National Guard, addresses senior leaders with the Oregon National Guard during the Joint Senior Leadership Workshop held at Camp Withycombe, at Happy Valley, Oregon, on Feb. 27, 2026. Unruh described many of the changes that the Oregon Air National Guard is working through over the next two years, integrating new aircraft and missions. (Oregon National Guard photo by John Hughel)