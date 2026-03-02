(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Oregon National Guard 2026 Joint Senior Leadership Workshop [Image 10 of 14]

    Oregon National Guard 2026 Joint Senior Leadership Workshop

    HAPPY VALLEY, OREGON, UNITED STATES

    02.27.2026

    Photo by John Hughel 

    Oregon National Guard Public Affairs Office

    Oregon Army National Guard Col. Russell Gibson, Government and Legislative Affairs Director and 82nd Command Brigade Commander, addresses attendees at the Joint Senior Leadership Workshop held at Camp Withycombe, Oregon, on Feb. 27, 2026. Gibson described some of the research and ongoing programs aimed at enhancing culture and recruiting during his presentation. (Oregon National Guard photo by John Hughel)

    Date Taken: 02.27.2026
    Date Posted: 03.05.2026 20:52
    Photo ID: 9551881
    VIRIN: 260227-Z-CH590-1048
    Resolution: 6192x4128
    Size: 5.93 MB
    Location: HAPPY VALLEY, OREGON, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Oregon National Guard 2026 Joint Senior Leadership Workshop [Image 14 of 14], by John Hughel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Oregon National Guard Joint Senior Leadership Workshop emphasizes organizational goals for 2026

    Camp Withycombe
    U.S. National Guard
    Oregon National Guard
    Air National Guard
    Army National Guard
    Oregon National Guard Senior Leadership Workshop

