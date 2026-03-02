Attendees listen to speakers at the Oregon National Guard Joint Senior Leadership Workshop held at Camp Withycombe in Happy Valley, Oregon, on Feb. 27, 2026. The three days of training marked the start of the new calendar year's events and training for the Oregon National Guard. (Oregon National Guard photo by John Hughel)
This work, Oregon National Guard 2026 Joint Senior Leadership Workshop [Image 14 of 14], by John Hughel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Oregon National Guard Joint Senior Leadership Workshop emphasizes organizational goals for 2026
