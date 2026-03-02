Oregon National Guard 2026 Joint Senior Leadership Workshop

Oregon Army National Guard Col. Russell Gibson, Government and Legislative Affairs Director and 82nd Command Brigade Commander, addresses attendees at the Joint Senior Leadership Workshop held at Camp Withycombe, Oregon, on Feb. 27, 2026. Gibson described some of the research and ongoing programs aimed at enhancing culture and recruiting during his presentation. (Oregon National Guard photo by John Hughel)
