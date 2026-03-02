(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    U.S. Space Forces-Space (S4S) personnel participate in panel at the 12th annual Joint Space Operations Summit

    U.S. Space Forces-Space (S4S) personnel participate in panel at the 12th annual Joint Space Operations Summit

    OXON HILL, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES

    03.04.2026

    Photo by David Dozoretz 

    Space Forces Space

    U.S. Space Force Col. Nathaniel Peace, U.S. Space Forces-Space (S4S) director of intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (second from left) participates in a panel at the 12th annual Joint Space Operations Summit alongside senior military space officers from the Republic of Korea, the United Kingdom and Japan in Oxon Hill, Md., Mar. 4, 2026. The JSOS summit is a high-level forum put on annually by the Defense Strategies Institute Group that brings together senior leaders from the U.S. military, Intelligence Community, international partners, and industry. The topic of the panel was “Forging Integrated Space Power Through Alliances and Partnerships,” mirroring a core tenant of S4S’s mission as a connector of partners and allies to build a stronger, combined space capability based on complimentary systems and interoperability. With S4S as the U.S. command and control nexus, examples of international fusion at the command include the seven-nation Multinational Force – Operation Olympic Defender (MNF-OOD) that conducts coalition space operations, operationally integrated exchange officers from three countries, co-located liaison officers from five countries, and space situational awareness sharing agreements with 30 countries.

    Date Taken: 03.04.2026
    Date Posted: 03.05.2026 18:04
    Photo ID: 9551528
    VIRIN: 260304-X-OF297-1001
    Resolution: 4032x3024
    Size: 2.44 MB
    Location: OXON HILL, MARYLAND, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Space Forces-Space (S4S) personnel participate in panel at the 12th annual Joint Space Operations Summit, by David Dozoretz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

