Surface Warfare Engineering School Command (SWESC) Great Lakes MWR Presents Letters of Appreciation to Students

NAVAL STATION GREAT LAKES (March 5, 2026) — Surface Warfare Engineering School Command (SWESC) and Surface Combat Systems Training Command (SCSTC) Great Lakes students show their letters of appreciation signed by SWESC Commanding Officer, Cmdr. Quentin Cooper, for their outstanding contributions during the SWESC First Class Petty Officer Association Children's Holiday Party, Mar. 5, on board Naval Station Great Lakes. SWESC is responsible for providing technical training to every surface Navy engineer, quartermaster, boatswain and deck seaman; preparing each Sailor to perform on U.S. Navy ships operating around the globe. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Brian T. Glunt)